APIC imposes penalty on PIO

ITANAGAR, 31 May: The Arunachal Pradesh Information Commission (APIC) on Monday imposed a penalty of Rs. twenty-five thousand only to Rumgong BDO-cum-PIO in Siang district Nani Taka for his negligence and refusal to furnish the information under APIC case No. 690/2022 to the appellant and for defying the order of the commission.

In addition, the PIO has to compensate an amount of Rs. five thousand only to the appellant Tabit Nyigang “for the monetary losses incurred on to and fro journey expenses due to delay in furnishing information.”

The commission has directed the PIO to deposit the penalty amount in favour of APIC registrar through a treasury challan before 29 June and appear before the Commission along with deposited challan and information as sought by the appellant on 29 June.

The commission further said it will invoke section 20(2) of the Right to Information Act, 2005 in case the PIO fails to comply with the order.