World No Tobacco Day observed

SEPPA, 1 Jun: The East Kameng district tobacco control cell observed the World No Tobacco Day in headquarters Seppa on Wednesday by organising a marathon for students.

NTEP District Programme Officer Dr N Bodi flagged off the marathon, which saw the participation of students from New Seppa and Type-III Karate Club.

Sime Yangfo, Juna Tallang and Dadi Lapung bagged the first, the second and the third prize, respectively.

A special raid was also conducted by a team led by Town Magistrate Millo Uttung and EAC Abu Taba in the premises of wholesalers of tobacco products, during which tobacco products which were being sold near the educational institutions were seized.

The official team also issued challans to eight cigarette vendors for violation of the provisions of the Cigarettes & Other Tobacco Products Act during the raid.

DIPRO adds: A team of the Lohit district administration and the district tobacco control cell, along with police personnel seized a huge quantity of tobacco products during a surprise raid conducted in various shops in headquarter Tezu on Thursday.

The shopkeepers who were selling tobacco products without displaying pictorial health warning and within 100 yards of education institutes were penalised under Section 7 and Section 6 (b) of the Cigarettes & Other Products Tobacco Product Act.

The seized tobacco items were later consigned to flames by the flying squad, led by Town Magistrate Abraham Modi.