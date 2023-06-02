Tedir sees off state contingent for National School Games

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 1 Jun: Education Minister Taba Tedir on Thursday saw the state’s contingent for the 66th National School Games off from the premises of the school education directorate here.

Tedir interacted with the athletes and motivated them to perform up to their potentials.

A total of 110 players, led by chef-de-mission Takam Pate, will be participating in 10 sports disciplines, which will be held in different cities in Madhya Pradesh and Delhi from 6 to 12 June.

The players will be leaving here for the Games, batch-wise, as per the schedules of the events.

Arunachal will compete in athletics, basketball, badminton, boxing, judo, kho-kho, taekwondo, table tennis, weightlifting, and yoga.

While athletics, boxing, judo, table tennis and yoga will be held in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, weightlifting, taekwondo, basketball and kho-kho will be held in Delhi. The badminton event will be held in Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh.

Arunachal Olympic Association secretary-general Bamang Tago attended the seeing-off programme and encouraged the players to maintain discipline throughout the Games.