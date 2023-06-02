Luminous Lummer Dai Literary Award given to Jumsi Siram

Mein stresses on importance of promoting literature

ITANAGAR, 1 Jun: Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Thursday praised the contributions of the state’s literary doyen, late Lummer Dai, and stressed on the importance of promoting literature and education in the region.

Addressing the Luminous Lummer Dai Literary Award ceremony organised here by the Arunachal Pradesh Literary Society (APLS) on the 83rd birth anniversary of late Dai, the DCM also informed that “the state government is introducing an achiever’s award from this year onwards to encourage the budding talents of the state, and a budget of Rs 1 crore has been kept in the budget for the purpose.”

Emphasising the “significance of literature in the state,” Mein highlighted the state government’s role in “reviving the stories of Arunachal’s unsung heroes and restoring the folklores of the state pertaining to the various indigenous communities.”

The DCM handed over this year’s Luminous Lummer Dai Literary Award to Jumsi Siram, who is also a recipient of the Vishwa Hindi Samman, which was conferred on him during the 12th World Hindi Conference in Nadi, Fiji.

Mein also released the latest edition of the state’s lone literary magazine, Pravas, along with three other books.

Born on 1 June, 1940, Dai was a renowned icon of Arunachal Pradesh who made significant contributions in the field of literature in the state. His debut novel, Paharor Xile Xile, is the first novel written by an Arunachalee in the region.

After his demise in 2002, the Assam Sahitya Sabha and the APLS have been honouring his lifetime contributions through various awards and celebrations, the Luminous Lummer Dai Literary Award being one of the prominent ones.

APLS president YD Thongchi in his address informed that the APLS is contemplating instituting an award in honour of late Tagang Taki, the first writer from the NEFA (now Arunachal Pradesh), to immortalise the latter’s literary contributions, while Itanagar Smart City Development Corporation Ltd CEO Dahey Sangno highlighted the journalistic contributions of late Dai to Arunachal.

Assam Publicity Board secretary Pramod Kalita, Cultural Affairs Secretary Tai Kaye, and Sahitya Akademi awardee Mamang Dai attended the function.

In East Siang, Dai was remembered on his birth anniversary on Thursday by the district unit of the APLS in Pasighat.

Several prominent personalities, including retired ICDS JD Ponung Ering Angu, Kaling Borang, retired JDHS Dr Kaling Dai, Bismillah Khan awardee Delong Padung, former ZPC Kaling Dai, noted writer and translator Sharad Khaund from Assam, renowned public leader Tobuk Dai, academician Manju Lata, and prominent and budding writers and poets were present on the occasion.

District APLS unit president Ponung Ering Angu presented a brief on the “aims and objectives of the event,” while East Siang APLS adviser Kaling Borang highlighted the life story of late Lummer Dai and his contribution towards the growth of literature in the state.

Sharad Khaund, Manju Lata and others also spoke.

The Silukian Welfare Kebang and the Swacch Siluk Abhiyan (SSA), along with the staff of the government upper primary school (GUPS) in Silluk also observed Dai’s birth anniversary in Silluk in East Siang district.

The programme featured lighting of diyas and candles, and garlanding the statue of the literary luminary at the GUPS.

SSA chairman Kepang Nong Borang described late Dai as “a scholar, a writer and an able administrator,” and advised youngsters to “go through the precious books like Paharor Xile Xile and Kanyar Mulya,” penned by Dai. (With inputs from DCM’s PR Cell and DIPRO)