DC reviews monsoon preparedness

TEZU, 1 Jun: Lohit DC Shashvat Saurabh, while reviewing the district’s monsoon preparedness here on Thursday, reiterated that the Disaster Management Act, 2005 empowers the district administration to “requisition any resources or manpower for effective management of disasters.”

Besides government officials, members of the incident response teams of the district and representatives of the Army, the ITBP, the Airports Authority of India, and the NHIDCL attended the meeting.

All the stakeholders assured to render all possible help to the district administration in the event of any disaster. (DIPRO)