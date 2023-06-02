‘Brainstorming session’ on research activities held

NAHARLAGUN, 1 Jun: Representatives of Jullang-based Himalayan University (HU) and the agriculture directorate here participated in a brainstorming session on various research activities on Wednesday.

HU vice chancellor Prof Kuldeep Krishan Sharma, along with HU agriculture HoD Dr Raja Husain visited the directorate, and interacted with Agriculture Director Dr Anong Lego and Joint Director Dr Karbom Riram.

Prof Sharma spoke about “the research and other related works to be undertaken in collaboration between Himalayan University and the agriculture directorate,” the HU informed in a release, adding that the VC “emphasised on establishment of horticulture/forestry nursery and demonstration unit of apiculture in the HU campus.”

It said that the VC focused also on “ways and means to augment the state’s farmers’ income by taking various agriculture activities in collaboration with both the organisations.”

Dr Husain presented a brief on “the research and academics being practiced presently in Himalayan University, and explained various points where collaborations like conduct of training programmes for farmers, students, and faculty members for updating their knowledge regarding sowing, production and harvesting technology of different crops,” the release stated.

“Training/internship for BSc, MSc and PhD agriculture students of Himalayan University in different KVKs of the agriculture directorate was also discussed,” it added.

Dr Husain also emphasised on “mutual conduct of awareness programmes on crop production technology of different crops, mushroom production and cultivation, apiculture for the benefit of farmers in rural areas of the state from the various government schemes,” the release said.

On the university’s proposal to sign an MoU for collaboration in various areas, Dr Lego gave assurance that he would “go through the proposals and the important inputs put forward to the authority concerned for speedy disposal and future consideration,” the release said.