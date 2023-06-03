‘Saturation camp’ organised

LONGO, 2 Jun: The Longo circle administration in Tirap district organised a ‘saturation camp’ here on Friday, during which the people were made aware of the Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana and the Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana.

Besides Aadhaar enrolment, ST and PR certificates were provided to the beneficiaries.

Deputy Commissioner Hento Karga, who was present during the camp, interacted with the villagers and appealed to them to cooperate with the local administration and the works departments for the development of Longo circle.

The DC also took part in a tree plantation programme conducted near the village’s community hall.

Kapu ZPM Wiram Matey also spoke. (DIPRO)