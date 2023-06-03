Career counselling prog organised

ITANAGAR, 2 Jun: The NSS unit of Dera Natung Government College (DNGC) here organised a ‘career counselling and certificate distribution programme’ on Friday.

The event saw the participation of 160 senior NSS volunteers from all 14 departments of DNGC, who were recognised and awarded NSS certificates for their outstanding commitment and dedication.

DNGC Principal Dr MQ Khan, who attended the programme, stressed on the importance of career development “and provided guidance on various avenues available to the volunteers,” the college informed in a release, adding that the principal “shed light on prestigious entrance exams like RGUCET and other competitive examinations that can open doors to promising career paths.”

“Additionally,” it said, “he stressed the need for responsible use of social media and avoidance of other distractions that could hinder the students’ progress.”

NSS Programme Officer and Mathematics Assistant Professor Botem Moyong and NSS Programme Officer and Chemistry Assistant Professor Phuntso Gombu, along with other faculty members of the college also attended the programme.

“The career counseling-cum-certificate distribution programme served as a platform for NSS volunteers to reflect on their achievements and chart their future paths. It was an opportunity for them to gain valuable insights and guidance, further strengthening their resolve to make a positive impact in their chosen fields,” said Prof Moyong.

Prof Gombu said that the DNGC NSS unit “continues to play a pivotal role in shaping the lives of young individuals and fostering their personal growth,” the release said.