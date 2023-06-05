DCM instructs UD dept to expedite model schools project

ITANAGAR, 4 Jun: Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein has instructed the urban development (UD) department to “expedite the process for implementation of 50 golden jubilee model schools project in the state.”

During a high-level review meeting held here on Sunday, Mein informed that the decision to establish golden jubilee model schools, “with the primary objective of elevating the standard of 50 government schools,” was initially taken up by the state cabinet during the “golden jubilee cabinet sitting held in Ziro in 2021.”

He said that the government has allocated Rs 500 crore for the initiative, and asked the UD department, which is the executing agency of the project, to “initiate the necessary formalities without delay for implementation of golden jubilee schools project at the earliest.”

UD CE Naring Darang confirmed that the detailed project reports for the selected golden jubilee model schools have been completed.

Regarding the “unsatisfactory performance of government schools in the Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations,” raised by the members present at the meeting, Education Minister Taba Tedir informed that “plans have been mooted to convene a meeting with all the principals and headmasters of secondary and higher secondary schools across the state to analyse and rectify the deficiencies leading to the poor performance in the CBSE board examinations.”

Finance Principal Secretary Dr Sharat Chauhan, Finance Secretary RK Sharma, Secondary Eduction Director Marken Kadu, and Planning & Investment Director Pallab Deb also attended the meeting. (DCM’s PR Cell)