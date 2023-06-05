SDE director refutes report of absence

ITANAGAR, 4 Jun: Skill Development & Entrepreneurship (SDE) Director Subu Tabin on Sunday refuted the report that he was absent from office since 31 May, the day he attained superannuation.

Responding to the report headlined ‘Absence of director stalls work in SDE dept’, published in the 4 June issue of this daily, Tabin claimed that he had attended office on the day, and that he even attended a cabinet meeting with the SDE secretary on the same day.

However, he did acknowledge that he is yet to hand over the charge of the department to his successor.

“It is a fact that I retired on superannuation from government service on 31 May, 2023. It is also a fact that charges are yet to be

handed over, since there is no order from the competent authority as to whom to hand over the charges and I was, and I am still awaiting that,” he said in a statement.

“Unfortunately, without any verification of facts, the false news of my absence from office/duty has been carried in your daily. This is a serious allegation and is defaming my image, a senior officer and citizen, which is totally uncalled for and it has hurt me with a black spot on my reputation,” he added.

This daily had published the report based on statements from officials of the SDE department.