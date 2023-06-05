Beneficiaries vaccinated against cervical cancer

[ Karyir Riba ]

CHETA, 4 Jun: A total of 150 beneficiaries were vaccinated during a ‘cervical cancer awareness-cum-vaccine drive’, which was held in Cheta in Lower Dibang Valley district on Sunday.

The camp was organised by local SHG Laane, in collaboration with the district administration, the district hospital (DH) and the family welfare department, with support from the Idu Mishmi Cultural and Literary Society and Roing MLA Mutchu Mithi, who sponsored the first dose of the cervical cancer vaccine under the MLALAD fund.

Twenty-seven children (age group 9-14 years) and 123 adults were administered the first dose of the vaccine.

Children are to take two doses, while the adults will have to take three.

Altogether 142 participants were also screened for anaemia. The programme also included a one-on-one session with female gynaecologist Dr Sonia Nengker from the Lohit DH.

Roing general hospital gynaecologist Dr Ista Pulu apprised the participants of cervical cancer, its causes, symptoms, preventive measures, etc, while Dr Kimi Pulu explained women’s health and hygiene, and Dr Rasto Mena spoke on prevention of drug abuse, and provided tips to parents “for a healthy home environment.”

Roing ADC Srinivas Sadi also attended the programme.