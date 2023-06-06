Two dead as violence erupts along Assam-Arunachal boundary

Staff Reporter

LIKABALI, 5 Jun: At least two persons were killed and two others sustained bullet injuries in a fresh boundary-related violence that erupted between the residents along the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border at Torajan in Kangku circle of Lower Siang district and Panbari near Jairamour in Dhemaji district of Assam on Monday, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Boga Chutia, of Borbila Chutiakari village, who died on the spot, and Monitu Gogoi, of Milonpur village, succumbed to injuries in the hospital.

The injured persons are Puspa Gogoi and Akoni Gohain, who are being treated at the Dhemaji civil hospital.

Reportedly, the incident occurred at around 8:30 am on Monday, when people from Assam side were planting trees in a paddy field claimed by Arunachal.

It is reported that villagers from Arunachal side protested against the plantation drive, which led to the altercation and shooting.

Police sources said that people from both sides of the interstate border have had discussions over a land-related dispute for the last three-four days, and they perhaps had verbal duel over the matter yesterday (Sunday).

“But today, physical altercations erupted among them, which resulted in stone pelting from both sides, followed by firing,” he added.

The incident has flared up tension along the border once again. An advisory message has been issued by the respective police as the situation remained tense along the border.

“Due to the prevailing law and order situation in Lower Siang district, Arunachal Pradesh, and Dhemaji district, Assam, the commuters from Papum Pare district, who are moving through Dhemaji district, are advised to take extra care or avoid journey through these districts till the situation is confirmed as being normal,” Papum Pare SP Dr Neelam Nega stated.

Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu, who is of that constituency, strongly condemned the incident. “I strongly condemn the act of violence at the Panbari area of the Assam-Arunachal border in Dhemaji, where one person named Boga Chutia of Borbila Chutiakari village of my constituency has been killed, and 3 persons – Monitu Gogoi, Puspa Gogoi and Akoni Gohain of Milonpur village have been injured” he tweeted on social media.

The people of the Assam side alleged involvement of miscreants from Arunachal as there was a dispute over the interstate boundary in the area.

Following the incident, a case [u/s 147/148/302/326/307 IPC r/w 25 (1) (a)/27 (3)] of the Arms Act has been registered at the Gogamukh police station.

A bilateral meeting between the DCs and the SPs of Dhemaji district and Lower Siang district was also held at the Gogamukh police station.

The Arunachal side committed to cooperate in the investigation, and to take action against the miscreants.

Assam and Arunachal share an 804-km-long boundary, and both sides have been engaging in discussions to resolve the boundary disputes.

An MoU was signed by Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and Arunachal CM Pema Khandu on 20 April in New Delhi, in the presence of union Home Minister Amit Shah, to resolve the border row.

In July last year, the two chief ministers signed the Namsai Declaration, setting in motion the efforts to solve the boundary disputes.

Arunachal, which was made a union territory in 1972, claims that several forested tracts in the plains that had traditionally belonged to the hill tribal chiefs and communities were unilaterally transferred to Assam.

After Arunachal achieved statehood in 1987, a tripartite committee was appointed, which recommended that certain territories be transferred from Assam to Arunachal. Assam contested this and the matter has been in the Supreme Court.