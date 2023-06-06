Forest camp in Namdapha Nat’l Park ransacked

MIAO, 5 Jun: A group of approximately 300 persons ransacked the newly established forest camp near Burma Nallah in the Namdapha National Park & Tiger Reserve here in Changlang district at around 6:30 am on Monday.

Earlier, in 2022, in the same area, which falls under the national park’s jurisdiction, had been cleared of encroachment. Ever since then, there has been a contention for the area between the Yobin settlers and the park authorities.

According to the available boundary documents, the boundary of the park extends upto the 77th Mile area along the Miao-Vijaynagar road.

An FIR has been lodged at the Miao police station regarding the vandalisation, Namdapha Field Director Aduk Paron informed.