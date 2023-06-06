World Environment Day celebrated across state

ITANAGAR, 5 Jun: The World Environment Day (WED) was celebrated with fanfare and dedication across the state on Monday.

In Itanagar, Chief Minister Pema Khandu, along with Environment & Forest Minister Mama Natung and other ministers and MLAs, besides officers of the departments concerned, celebrated the day at the Dorjee Khandu auditorium of the legislative assembly.

This year’s WED marks 50 years of the historic Stockholm Conference of 1973 from when the WED celebration started. The day is celebrated to foster awareness on environmental conservation and focus on securing and improving nature and environment.

Khandu in his address expressed appreciation for the efforts of the environment, forest & climate change department “for noteworthy achievement in completing the target allocated by the government of India under Mission LiFE,” and urged the departments to “continue the awareness programmes at the ground level by involving panchayat institutions, schools, colleges and youth associations” under their jurisdictions.

He said also that “the rapid infrastructure development in Arunachal Pradesh needs balanced approach towards development and conservation, finding a way towards sustainable development,” and requested the department to “find new avenues for revenue generation through carbon credit trading, forest produce marketing, and ecotourism with the involvement of local communities.”

Natung in his address highlighted the importance of biodiversity in the Northeast region, specifically Arunachal, and reiterated his department’s commitment to “preserve and increase the natural green landscapes in the state.”

Informing about the Mission LiFE campaign in the state, he commended “the efforts made by the field officers, especially DFOs, of all forest divisions, and the ground-level workforce who have worked tirelessly for successful achievement of the target allocated by government of India in such a short period of time.”

He also highlighted future developmental plans for strengthening his department’s infrastructure, “which includes a new Airgun Surrender Abhiyan museum, a forest martyr’s memorial, and construction of a state-of-the-art ‘paryavaran bhavan’ – the new office building of the department’s headquarters – in Itanagar.”

Chief Secretary Dharmendra highlighted “the natural biodiversity wealth existing in Arunachal Pradesh, and the government’s commitment towards its conservation and preservation.”

He said that “robust monitoring mechanism through the Pakke Declaration cell in the civil secretariat office, climate budgeting and Mission LiFE are the major initiatives of the state government in dealing with climate change.”

Environment, Forest & Climate Change Principal Secretary Sharat Chauhan and Principal Chief Conservator of Forests Jitendra Kumar also spoke.

The rural development, the planning, investment & finance, and the environment forest & climate change departments were awarded by the chief minister “for their outstanding contribution in successfully carrying out Mission LiFE activities in the state.”

Besides this, three forest divisions – Pakke Tiger Reserve, Anjaw forest division, and Deomali forest division – were awarded by the chief minister.

Khandu also released the Arunachal Mission LiFE campaign booklet, and the state action plan for climate change & human health.

In Lower Subansiri district, the WED was celebrated with a bicycle rally organised by Hapoli-based G/138 Bn CRPF. Forty riders from the Ziro MTB Club, the Ziro Cycling Club, and St Claret NSS riders, besides a few bicycle enthusiasts participated in it.

DC Bamin Nime, who flagged off the rally, urged the youths to “understand the importance of conserving the environment, to stay fit and avoid drugs and alcohol to be able to contribute in nation-building.”

In Tawang district, the forest division organised a plantation drive and conducted awareness and educational activities at schools, government institutes, and the 38 Bn SSB premises to raise awareness on the importance of environmental-friendly lifestyle.

Quiz and drawing competitions were also organised as part of the WED celebration.

In the quiz competition, the Tawang Public School bagged the first prize, while the government higher secondary school bagged the second prize. In the drawing competition, Manjushree Vidyapith won the first prize, Tawang Public School won the second prize, and Kremethang-based government upper primary school won the third prize.

In Roing (Lower Dibang Valley), the mothers of Bipa CLF participated in a plantation drive in Rekho in Mayu-II to mark the day.

Bipa CLF president Hema Pulu appealed to the SHG members to nurture the planted saplings to ensure their growth.

The event was organised in collaboration with the district administration and the forest department.

The day was celebrated throughout Tirap district, as well.

The WED was celebrated also by VKV Jirdin (West Siang); VKV Itanagar; VKV Joram (Lower Subansiri), VKV Kimi (West Kameng); VKV Jairampur (Changlang); Rajiv Gandhi University in Rono Hills; the Northeast Regional Centre of the GB Pant National Institute of Himalayan Environment; the government higher secondary school (GHSS) in Tuting (Upper Siang); the NERIST (Nirjuli); the Pinchum Area Natural Resources Conservation Committee in Kimin (Papum Pare); the Basar (Leparada)-based ICAR research complex for NEH region; the Longding Krishi Vigyan Kendra; the College of Horticulture & Forestry in Pasighat (East Siang); VKV Dollunghmukh; Daporijo (Upper Subansiri)-based Tagin Cultural Society’s women’s wing; the NSS unit of Dera Natung Government College, Itanagar. (With inputs from DIPROs)