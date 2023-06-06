IMD to install 100 automatic weather stations in Arunachal

ITANAGAR, 5 Jun: About 100 automatic weather stations/automatic rain gauge stations will soon be installed by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), with the help of Arunachal Pradesh’ Centre for Earth Sciences & Himalayan Studies (CES&HS) in Arunachal.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) to this effect was signed between the IMD and the CES&HS here on Monday.

Arunachal’s Science & Technology Secretary Repo Ronya and Guwahati (Assam)-based Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) Head KN Mohan signed the MoU on behalf of Arunachal and the IMD, respectively, in the presence

of union Earth Sciences Minister Kiren Rijiju, state Science & Technology Minister Honchun Ngandam, and RMC scientist (f) Dr Sanjayh O’Neill Shaw.

Rijiju informed that “the people of Arunachal Pradesh will be benefitted with precise weather forecasts and warnings with the increase in meteorological observations in the state.”

CES&HS Director Tana Tage informed that the MoU “will have long-term impact on the research activities for the societal benefits to be undertaken by the departments.”

Ngandam expressed happiness that the state will soon have an enhanced network of weather observations.

Shaw informed that, as part of the MoU, “both organisations will carry out joint research and development in field of meteorology and its allied subjects, knowledge transfers and information/data sharing in areas of weather, extreme event monitoring and forecasting, to further the missions of their respective organisation.

“About 100 automatic weather stations/automatic rain gauge stations will be installed in Arunachal Pradesh by the IMD, with the help of the CES&HS. The IMD is also planning to install three X-band Doppler weather radars in the state. This will help in enhancement of surface weather observations in the state. Also, weather forecasts with impact-based advisories will also be issued for different users of the state,” added Shaw.