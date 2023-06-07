Officers assess progress in agri, horti sectors

BOMDILA/TAWANG, 6 Jun: Agriculture Principal Secretary Sandeep Kumar, along with Horticulture Secretary Koj Rinya toured West Kameng and Tawang districts from 1 to 6 June to take stock of the progress made in the two sectors.

The duo visited the state horticulture farm and the government fishery farm in Shergaon; the government horticulture farm in Salari; the RAN in Dirang; the government dairy farm in Warjong; the sheep breeding farm in Sangti; the government trout farm in Nuranang; the high-altitude medicinal plantations in Manmagyalem and Taktsang; the regional foundation seed potato farm in Changbu; the Krishi Vigyan Kendra in Tawang; the state-of-the-art dairy farm in Lemberdung; the walnut plantation under the ANPY in Khartoot; the potato godown in Lemberdung; and the solar fencing installations in Pamagar and Lumla.

They interacted with PRI members, members of SHGs, and individual beneficiaries regarding the ongoing CSS and state plan schemes, in the presence of officers of the departments concerned, and encouraged the farmers to undertake innovative ventures.

The heads of the agriculture and the horticulture departments of the two districts briefed the duo on the physical and financial progress of schemes.

Kumar emphasised on proper implementation of the schemes and on-time utilisation of funds, and instructed the field functionaries to visit the farmers’ fields from time to time.