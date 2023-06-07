Awareness prog on drug abuse prevention

LAZU, 6 Jun: An awareness programme on prevention of drug abuse was conducted by the women & child development department here in Tirap district on Tuesday.

During the programme, clinical psychologist Lobsang Yutton from local NGO Care Me Home informed about the demerits of addiction and its consequences.

Lazu ZPM Rangmo Rangto appealed to the younger generation to “stay away from drugs and other substances,” while Care Me Home chairperson Sontung Bangsia informed about the availability of de-addiction services with the NGO.

WCD DD H Bangsia, Lazu EAC DK Thungdok, and AAPSU drugs and substance abuse cell chairman Loblin Lowang also spoke. (DIPRO)