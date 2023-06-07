Review meeting on VVP action plan

DAPORIJO, 6 Jun: Land Management Minister Nakap Nalo convened a review meeting with the DC and the HoDs here in Upper Subansiri district on Tuesday to assess the preparation of the action plans under the Vibrant Villages Programme (VVP) by various departments of the district.

After the HoDs presented briefs on their action plans, the minister urged all the officers concerned to “take the VVP programme in two aspects: on one side, they must accept this central flagship programme as a challenge to accomplish, and on the other side, they should view the programme as an opportunity provided by the central government.”

Stating that the Centre has “notified the district as one of the vibrant villages,” Nalo stressed that “proposals should be submitted on time to the government while maintaining the paperwork.”

Deputy Commissioner Mika Nyori also spoke. (DIPRO)