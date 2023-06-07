Saturation camp organised

LAHO, 6 Jun: A saturation camp for two social security schemes – the Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana and the Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana – was conducted here in Dadam circle of Tirap district on Tuesday.

The two social security schemes are dedicated to the welfare of the citizens, recognising the need for securing human life from unforeseen risks/losses and financial uncertainties.

During the camp, basic documents like ST and PR certificates, Aadhaar enrollment, opening of bank accounts, etc, were provided to the beneficiaries.

Laho village chief Rahwang Lowang was also present on the occasion. (DIPRO)