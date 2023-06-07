Tobacco products sans health warning seized

CHANGLANG, 6 Jun: A team of officials from the Changlang district administration, the district tobacco control cell, and the tax & excise department, along with police personnel seized a huge quantity of tobacco products without the mandatory health warning on them during a raid conducted in various shops here on Tuesday.

Challans were issued under the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COPTA), 2003 to various shops for committing the offence and also for selling tobacco products within 100 yards of educational institutions.

Town Magistrate MN Taloh warned the offenders of legal prosecution, and ordered them to abide by the COPTA.

Later, the seized items were destroyed.