Apang mourns Taipodia’s demise

ITANAGAR, 7 Jun: Former chief minister Gegong Apang expressed shock and grief over the demise of former minister Kardu Taipodia, and offered prayer for eternal peace of the departed soul.

“Taipodia was a dedicated, sincere and down to earth person, who worked tirelessly for the welfare of the people of his constituency in particular and the state as a whole,” Apang said in a condolence message.

“His death has caused an irreparable loss to his family in particular and the people of state as a whole,” he said.

Taipodia was one of the cabinet ministers during Apang’s tenure as chief minister.

Recalling his association with Taipodia during their student life in Aalo and thereafter in Jawaharlal Nehru College Pasighat, Apang said, “Kardu Taipodia was a good jolly friend and reliable too. He had an endearing personality with amiable nature, simple unsophisticated and straightforward person. He was really a good social worker and very dynamic political leader.”

“I never expected that he would leave us so early,” Apang said.

The former chief minister said that during his time, a lot of socio-economic activities have been done in Likabali and Gensi assembly constituency.

“He gave equal opportunity to one and all because he was an open hearted person,” Apang said.

“We will always cherish his fond memories in all the time to come,” Apang said and prayed to the almighty to give enough courage and strength to the bereaved family to withstand the tragedy.