DC for involving villagers in preparing SBSAP

TEZU, 9 Jun: Lohit DC Shashvat Saurabh called for involving villagers and all the stakeholders in preparing the Arunachal Pradesh State Biodiversity Strategy and Action Plan (SBSAP), so that the biodiversity strategy and the action plan is more participative.

On Friday, a district-level consultative workshop was held here to seek inputs for the SBSAP.

During the workshop, all the stakeholders shared their individual views about the challenges they face in protecting and conserving the environment. The views of all the participants will be incorporated while formulating the SBSAP, it was decided.

WWF senior progra-mme officer Ranju Dodum and Dr Priya Gupta from New Delhi-based WWF-India were the resource persons.

The workshop was attended by the ZPC, ZPMs and GBs, besides members of CBOs, NGOs and SHGs, heads of offices, and officials of the line departments.

Another meeting was held at the district secretariat to finalise the action plan for the District Level Nasha Mukh Bharat Abhiyan (DLNMBA).

The Lohit DC, who is also the chairman of the DLNMBA, stressed on “specific strategies to sensitise the target groups and the community in their neighbourhoods, educational institutions and workplace to the impacts of drug addiction and the need to take professional help for treatment.”

Emphasising on “organising activities, including sports, capacity-building, vocational training and livelihood support” for the vulnerable youths, he sought “proactive participation from all the stakeholders in making the district free from drugs.”

Earlier, the NMBA deputy director presented the draft action plan for 2023-’24 under the NMBA, and dwelt on “the drug menace and social issues, in addition to supply reduction and rehabilitation in Lohit.”

Assistant Commissioners Himansu Nigam and Kamleshwar Rao, Tezu SDO Lui Shiba, the heads of all the line departments, and members of CBOs and NGOs attended the meeting. (DIPRO)