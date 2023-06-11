Gao urges students, teachers to stay away from drugs

THINSA, 10 Jun: Member of Parliament Tapir Gao advised teachers and students alike to stay away from narcotic substances like kaani (opium).

Gao, who inaugurated an office room and the conference hall of the government secondary school here in Tirap district on Saturday, also advised the people of Thinsa and the students to take proper care of the new building.

He announced that a fence would be constructed around the new infrastructure.

“The Rs 1 crore project, funded under CCI during 2019-’20, has been executed by PWD,” Khonsa West MLA Chakat Aboh informed.

Aboh said that, “parents, being the first teachers of their children, must cooperate with the teachers for good academic results.”

“Similarly, the students must maintain discipline, show respect for their teachers, besides regular attendance in the classes,” the MLA said.

Khonsa East MLA Wanglam Sawin, ZPC Chathong Lowang, former minister Thajam Aboh, PRI leaders, chiefs, GBs and BJP leaders attended the programme. (DIPRO)