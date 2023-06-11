Wild tusker creates havoc in rural area

Correspondent

RUKSIN, 10 Jun: An adult bull elephant roaming near the Ruksin portion of the Poba reserve forest (RF) has been creating havoc in the rural areas of Mangnang in East Siang district in the last few days, damaging fields, houses, and properties.

The tusker, which reportedly came from the nearby Poba RF in search of food, broke several fences, grain stores and farmhouses in Mangnang and Baromile, besides eating up maize and other crops.

It entered into a WRC field on 1 June midnight and destroyed a farmhouse owned by one Tayek Mibang. The elephant also attacked a farmer, Noren Musahari, leaving him severely injured.

As per medical report, “the right leg bone of Musahari is broken into pieces and the muscles of his leg are also damaged.” He is presently undergoing treatment at the BP General Hospital in Pasighat.

The officials of the Pasighat forest division (T) have reported the incident to the higher-ups of the environment & forest department and sought compensation for the victim.

The Ruksin range officer has provided some amount of money to the victim out of pocket, while the Pasighat DFO has written to the Itanagar office, seeking help in translocating the elephant.

“The wild tusker, isolated from the herd, has been moving around human habitations for more than a week and is reluctant to leave the place. There is a possibility of more loss and damage by the elephant if prompt measures to translocate it are not taken,” said Ruksin Range Officer Yide Potom.