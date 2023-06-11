BWS awards students who excelled in exams

NAHARLAGUN, 10 Jun: The Bengia Welfare Society (BWS) on Saturday awarded the members of the clan who performed exceptionally well in the CBSE and other competitive examinations.

In a function organised here, the BWS awarded citations and cash prizes as encouragement to the young members. On the occasion, several elder members of the society spoke at length and gave words of advice to the achievers.

BWS chairman Bengia Taniang in his speech termed the achievers and the younger generation at large “the brand ambassadors of the clan.”

“Whatever action you do, people will judge you. If you perform well, and if you indulge in wrong activities too, people will still judge you as a member of the Bengia clan. So the onus lies with the younger generations to bring glory to the clan,” said the BWS chairman.

Senior members, including former NES president Bengia Tabb, DFCSO Bengia Amit, senior journalist Bengia Augung, political activist Bengia Hashi, etc, also spoke.

The young achievers who were awarded also shared their experiences.

The students who were awarded on the occasion are Anam Bengia, Bengia Feyang, Kurung Bengia, Bengia Yemin, Bengia Nyilo, Bengia Yani, Bengia Saloma, and Bengia Jamin.