Demo unit for mushroom production launched

JAIRAMPUR, 12 Jun: Wuken – a cutting-edge demonstration unit for mushroom production – sponsored by the NABARD’s farm sector promotional fund (FSPF), was launched in Khamdu village here in Changlang district on Monday.

“This groundbreaking initiative has been skillfully implemented by the Bethel Life Care Charitable Trust (BLCCT), in collaboration with the Jairampur-based KVK,” the NABARD informed in a release.

The unit, launched by NABARD DDM Kamal Roy in the presence of BLCCT president Chandan Prasad, “forward-thinking farmers,” members of SHGs, and others, “showcases facilities including two mushroom incubation rooms with air conditioning; one non-AC mushroom incubation room; two storage rooms for straw; a spawn inoculation room; a spawn incubation room; a straw cutting machine; and packaging machine units,” the release stated.

“During the FSPF project, 25 farmers received assistance to establish 10 mushroom production units at various locations. These units recorded an average production ranging from 50 to 60 kgs per unit. With the launch of the demonstration and production unit, farmers are poised to capitalise in the forthcoming season, significantly increasing their production on a larger scale,” it said.

Prasad highlighted the activities undertaken throughout the project’s duration, while Roy emphasised “the exceptional nutritional, medicinal, and dietary value of mushrooms.”

“The launch of the Wuken demonstration and production unit is expected to provide a significant boost to rural farmers,” the DDM added, and outlined the “potential for farmers-producers organisations in the mushroom cluster, along with other agricultural and allied activities.”