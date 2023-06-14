9 arrested in connection with thefts

ITANAGAR, 13 Jun: The capital police recently arrested nine persons in connection with the theft of a licensed pistol and various other valuable properties.

The police had on 5 June received an FIR from a person, stating that his licensed pistol with around 30 live ammunitions had been stolen from his Mahindra Scorpio car by someone after breaking the car’s window.

“Accordingly, a case was registered under Section 379 IPC and endorsed to Inspector Ongsa Ronrang,” the police informed in a release.

Itanagar Capital Region SP Jimmy Chiram formed a team, comprising Itanagar SDPO Kamdam Sikom, Inspector K Yangfo, Inspector Ronrang, and others, and a search operation was launched.

“After thorough analysis of various CCTV footages, and with the help of human intelligence, one suspect, named Toi Tamang (22), was apprehended in the wee hours of 8 June,” the police said.

Investigation revealed that the accused had sold the pistol

and the ammunitions to a drug peddler, identified as Ravi Singh, in Naharlagun. “Ravi in turn had given the pistol and the ammunitions to one Gyati Noni, in Naharlagun, from whom the arms and ammunitions were recovered,” the police said.

“Further investigation and disclosure by the accused led to the recovery and seizure of various stolen valuable properties, such as a .32 pistol with 10 rounds, five cheque books, one gold chain, a DLSR camera, a scooter, a motorcycle, etc,” the police said.

“With these operations, five cases were solved and nine persons were arrested,” it said.

The arrestees are Toi Tamang (22), Ravi Singh (24), Gyati Noni (22), Tapan Sarkar (32), Sanjit Barman (27), Maru Takam (19), Mose Sorang (25), Mintu Hazarika (25), and Saddam Hussain (24), the police informed.