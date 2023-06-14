APPSC issue needs serious attention

In a major setback to the efforts to make the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) functional, the Gauhati High Court on Friday stayed the appointment process for a new chairperson and members of the commission. The high court was hearing writ petitions (C) 223 (AP)/2023 and (C) 213 (AP)/2023 filed by Colonel Koj Tari and Taba Rosy, challenging the government’s cancellation of their appointment as the commission’s members on 18 April. With this further process of selection of members of APPSC as a consequence of the notification dated 28th April, 2023, will remain.

This legal intervention came at a time when the government was trying to speed up the process to fill the vacancies of chairman and members, so that the examination process could be restarted. After the unearthing of the paper leak scam, barring one, all members, including the chairman of the APPSC, resigned last year. Since then the commission has literally remained non-functional. Also, since the paper leak scam broke out, the commission has not been able to conduct fresh examinations. This is hurting the prospects of many serious candidates. With age catching up, they are worried for their future. Now this court ruling to stop the process of selection of new chairman and members will further delay the effort to restart the examination process. The government should look into the matter sincerely.