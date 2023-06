ITANAGAR, 13 Jun: Four matches were played on Tuesday, the third day of the Dree football tournament organised by the Capital Complex Dree Festival Committee-2023.

In the first match, Hello FC defeated Pagi Yaru FC, courtesy of a goal by Tasso Bapu in the 44th minute.

Iijan Nuri FC drew with Danyi Sporting Club 1-1 in the second match, and the third match also ended in a 1-1 draw between Being Friends Club and Ball Tulla.