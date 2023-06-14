Training prog on arecanut-based cropping

NARI, 13 Jun: A training programme on arecanut-based cropping system under the ‘Arik Abik Lunam’ (AAL) project was organised at Nari village in Lower Siang district on Tuesday.

Pasighat-based College of Horticulture & Forestry Dean Prof BN Hazarika explained the cultivation practices of arecanut in Arunachal Pradesh, while AAL principal investigator Dr Saroj Kumar Pattanaaik highlighted the features of the m4agri and Umang apps.

Fruit Science Assistant Prof Dr Nimbolkar Prashant Kisan trained the farmers on advanced cultivation practices, and apprised them of the economic benefits of arecanut cultivation cropping system.

Earlier, Nari ADC Kenbom Nyodu, who inaugurated the programme, stressed on the need of organising such extension programmes for the benefit of the rural farmers.

Thirty-six farmers participated in the programme, which was attended also by the GPC and the GB of Nari village.