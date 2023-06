HAPOLI, 13 Jun: The Lower Subansiri Krishi Vigyan Kendra organised a programme here on Tuesday as part of the celebration of the International Year of Millets.

During the programme, which was attended by 45 farmers and officials, PP SMS Dr Tasso Tabin spoke on the benefits of growing millets, and horticulture scientist Dr SK Chaturvedi screened a video on different millet recipes.

Seeds of vegetables were later distributed to the participants.