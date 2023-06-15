Aini Taki Taloh donates blood for 39th time

[ Litem Eshi Ori ]

PASIGHAT, 14 Jun: AYANG NGO chairperson Aini Taki Taloh donated blood for the 39th time on Wednesday.

She achieved the feat by donating a unit of blood in a voluntary blood donation programme organized by her organization to mark the World Blood Donor Day at Bakin Pertin General Hospital here in East Siang district.

In total, 21 units of blood were collected during the camp.

On the occasion, the volunteers of “AYANG” NGO were felicitated for their

dedication towards voluntary blood donation, thereby saving human lives.

Three of them were felicitated at Itanagar while, four were felicitated in Pasighat.

Those felicitated in Itanagar were Marge Kamnyi, Menuka Kadu and Tanong Pabi and those who were felicitated in Pasighat were Gaanong Taki, Kenzing Dai, Otel Rukbo Jamoh and Talong Tatak.

Prior to the camp, senior pathologist Dr Kaling Jerang told the gathering about Aini Taloh’s contribution to the voluntary blood donation movement in the region.

“She has left a ripple which is reverberating in such a way that various organizations including CBOs are coming forward to donate blood, thus replenishing the blood stock at the Blood Centre of BPGH Pasighat,” said Dr Jerang.

Joint director Dr Tali also highlighted Taloh’s immense contribution to voluntary blood donation.

East Siang DC Tayi Taggu and SP Sumit Kumar Jha also commended the life-saving acts of the blood donors and congratulated them.