Governor visits Deepak Nabam Living Home

ITANAGAR, 14 Jun: Governor KT Parnaik visited Deepak Nabam Living Home at Senki Park near here on Wednesday and took stock of the accommodation facilities for persons with mental illness, disabled, old-age, terminally sick persons and drug addicts.

At present there are more than 300 inmates.

Deepak Nabam and his wife Nabam Protima are running the Deepak Nabam Living Home, a destitute shelter home.

The Governor commended Nabam for his philanthropic work.

“Nabam is doing exceptionally benevolent work and every member of the society must contribute towards the Deepak Nabam Living Home in terms of medical assistance, food and proper accommodation for the inmates and building the capability of the mentally and physically challenged individuals by taking services of psychologists,” he said.

The Governor appealed to the people to facilitate the shelter in providing best services to the inmates. He suggested that business houses, industries and affluent individuals must come forward and help the destitute shelter through their Corporate Social Responsibility programmes.

Parnaik assured all possible assistance from Raj Bhavan and to apprise the state government about the facilities available there.

He advised the proprietor of the Deepak Nabam Living Home to develop a standard operating procedure for its functioning.

The Governor also appreciated the social workers and volunteers involved in providing services and assistance to the Home, which was started in 2005.

During the visit, the Governor was accompanied by his wife Anagha Parnaik. (PRO to Raj Bhavan)