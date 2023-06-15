NMOPS state unit urges GoAP to restore old pension scheme

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 14 Jun: The Arunachal unit of National Movement for Old Pension Scheme (NMOPS) has urged the state government to restore the old pension scheme in the larger interest of the state government employees.

The NMOPS has on Wednesday, also submitted separate memorandums to the governor and the chief minister seeking scrapping of the national pension scheme (NPS) and reverting back to the old pension scheme.

Addressing reporters at the Arunachal Press Club here on Wednesday, NMOPS Arunachal unit vice president Tamchi Taniang stated that despite several memorandums to the government, their request for removal of the national pension scheme has not been heard.

He informed that the NMOPS state unit had on 22 March 2021, submitted a letter to the deputy chief minister Chowna Mein and later on 3 May 2021, submitted a reminder letter but had not received any response till date.

The NMOPS state unit has further informed that they will be compelled to launch democratic action in case the state government fails to address their demand within 15 days of submission of their memorandum starting 14 June.

“We will resort to mass pen down strike and later to mass casual leave and mass protest rally in the next phases of our protest,” the NMOPS state unit informed.