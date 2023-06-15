APSCPCR member visits CCI, anganwadi centre

BOMDILA, 14 Jun: Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Right (APSCPCR) member Niri Chongrowju on Tuesday visited the newly notified Child Care Institute run by Sidartha Wisdom Welfare Society at Rama Camp, Dirang in West Kameng district and met the children of the CCI.

He made the children of the school, run by the same society, aware about the child rights and how to inform, if they face any kind of abuse.

Chongrowju suggested inclusion of government officials in the school disaster management committee.

The APSCPCR member, accompanied by Child Welfare Committee chairperson Lobsang Chhudup, District Child Protection unit’s protection officer Dr Rinchin Megejee and other members of the CWC, also visited the anganwadi centre, the police station and the community health centre there.

He also made the GBs, PRI members, police and HoDs aware of their responsibilities to protect the children’s rights and child-related laws during an interaction programme at the ADC’s conference hall.

On Wednesday, the APSCPCR member visited the angawadi centre at Bomdila and took stock of the facilities for children and lactating mothers enrolled in the centre.

The One Stop Centre was also made a part of the visit as the children in need of care and protection and ‘child in conflict with law’ are kept for short stay due to non-availability of observation home, shelter home, child care institute within the town.

Chongrowju also visited Manjushree Shiksha Niketan School, where he interacted with the students and made them aware about Childline.

He also visited the office of the Child Welfare Committee, Juvenile Justice Board and District Child Protection Unit. (DIPRO)