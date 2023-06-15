World Blood Donor Day: 31 units of blood collected

ZIRO, 14 Jun: A record 31 units of blood were collected during a voluntary blood donation camp-cum-awareness campaign organized by the Apatani Student Union (ASU) on the occasion of World Blood Donor’s Day at the Gyati Takka General Hospital (GTGH) here in Lower Subansiri district on Wednesday

The campaign was also supported by 60 Bn ITBP Hapoli, HDFC bank and Axis bank.

Eight regular blood donors to GTGH including Bullo Appa, Hage Tagia, Radhe Doilyang, Jeremiah Modi, Michi Rajen, Kapuri Thakur, Tadu Opo and Tallo Appa were felicitated on the occasion.

Also, top two highest donors of each blood group of A+, B+, AB+ and O+ for the year 2022-23 were also felicitated.

Leading from the front, deputy commissioner Bamin Nime volunteered himself as the first blood donor followed by donors from ASU, All Ziro Hapoli Youth Association (AZHYA), 60 Bn ITBP Hapoli, 756 BRTF Pinegrove, HDFC officials and other individual donors.

Speaking on the occasion, Nime said “GTGH could be an ideal treatment and recuperating center to ailing medical patients from within and outside the state.”

He said the GTGH, which is equipped with necessary state-of-the-art infrastructures with efficient staff, has excellent team of experienced specialist doctors in almost every department who have performed several major critical surgeries successfully over the years.

Spelling out collective responsibility as the key to upkeep GTGH and make it a model zonal hospital in future, DC Nime also donated 30 numbers of new T-shirts with logo of ‘Respect dignity of labour and payback to society’ to team ASU.

Highlighting the importance of World Blood Donor’s Day, GTGH Blood Centre medical officer Dr. Hage Yubbey said, “besides blood donation on the day, felicitations to some of the most regular blood donors to GTGH was a specialty which would inspire and encourage others to follow suit and donate blood voluntarily which might save someone’s life.”

Dr. Yubbey also informed last year GTGH Blood Bank had collected 157 units of blood and 84 blood transfusions had been carried out saving many precious lives.

ASU general secretary Koj Nichi said that GTGH is catering to the medical needs of not only Lower Subansiri district but also neighboring districts of Kamle, Kra-Dadi and Kurung Kumey.

Earlier, Dr. Urvi Agrawal made a power-point presentation on importance of voluntary blood donation.

GTGH deputy medical superintendent Dr. Koj Horming, 60 Bn ITBP commandant Shailendra Singh Nagarkoti and AZHYA president Christopher Hage also spoke on the occasion. (DIPRO)