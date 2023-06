ITANAGAR, 14 Jun: Arunachal Pradesh won a total of eight medals including, one gold, five silver and two bronze medals to finish 21st in the 66th National School Games, which were held in Delhi and Madhya Pradesh from 6 to 13 June.

Meanwhile, a 16-member team from VKV, NIrjuli, accompanied by two officials, left here for Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh to participate in the National Yoga Olympiad to be held there from 18 to 20 June.