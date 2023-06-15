HAYULIANG, 14 Jun: PM SVANIdhi camp for urban streets vendors of Hayuliang town under Anjaw district urban development agency (DUDA) was inaugurated here on Wednesday by EE Rokpo Tamin in presence of Hayuliang UD & Housing assistant engineer (AE) Kaling Mize besides, community organizers of Hawai,Tezu and Hayuliang.

In his inaugural address, AE Kaling Mize appealed to the vendors to avail the benefits of the PM SVANidhi scheme and enroll themselves with the department for benefit in the long run.

Hawai UD & housing department EE Rokpo Tamin requested the vendors for utilizing the loan amount in most efficient way for enhancing their livelihood. While highlighting the PM SVANidhi scheme, the EE stated that the scheme is a central sector scheme i.e. fully funded by ministry of housing and urban affairs with the objectives to facilitate working capital loan up to Rs. 10,000 initial, to incentivize regular repayment and to reward digital transactions.

ArSULM state mission manager Ravi Sharma informed all the vendors about the benefits of the PM SVANidhi scheme and the three level of loan benefits which is being provided in the scheme for all vendors ranging from Rs. 10,000/- first tranche, Rs. 20,000/- second tranche and Rs. 50,000/- third tranche. He also requested the vendors to use bar code issued by banks in daily transaction so that monthly cash benefit can be availed from the scheme which will further benefit vendors in the long run.

He informed that those vendors who are enrolled as PM SVANidhi beneficiaries will be getting vendors smart ID card and certificate of vending in due time. “The scheme will help formalize the street vendors and will open up new opportunities to this sector to move up the economic ladder,” he added.

A total of 28 vendors applied for first tranche of loan amounting to Rs.10,000/- during the camp.