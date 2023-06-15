Everester mourns demise of Sangio Jomin

ITANAGAR, 14 Jun: Everester Tagit Soram Abraham has expressed shock and grief over the premature demise of karate player Sangio Jomin.

Jomin, who had met with a deadly accident on 5 June at Naharlagun, breathed her last in a private hospital in Assam’s Dibrugarh district on Tuesday.

“I am deeply shocked at the untimely demise of our sister Sangio Jomin. A talented young sportsperson, Jomin will always be considered a pride of Arunachal Pradesh as well as India,” Abraham said, and conveyed condolences to the bereaved family.

Jomin hailed from Sangio village under Pipsorang circle in Tali (Kra Daadi). Her body was being brought to her native village, while filing this report.

Abraham, on behalf of Jomin’s family members and friends, thanked all those, who generously contributed for her medical treatment especially, sports minister Mama Natung, Arunachal Karate Association led by Likha Tara, Tai Hipik, Taja Niktar and Tatung Takar Ame, Tali BDO Lindum Tassar, Pipsorang ZPM Sorang Tania Gangnia, the director of Sports Authority of Arunachal, the directorate of Youth Affairs, the sports director and Sports Authority of India, STC, Naharlagun.