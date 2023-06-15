APWWS condemns molestation of minor, seeks strict action

ITANAGAR, 14 Jun: The Ziro branch of Arunachal Pradesh Women Welfare Society (APWWS) has vehemently condemned the molestation of a minor by one Badra Chetry, a resident of Amgurigaon, Tinsukia, Assam who is a gym instructor of Sylo Gym in Hapoli, Lower Subansiri district.

The APWWS branch expressed its displeasure over the culprit’s bail application and demanded the judiciary to take appropriate action under the provisions of law.

“We recline our faith in the court of law and express hope that it would look into the matter judiciously. And at the same time we appreciate investigating officer and officer in-charge, Yachuli police station, Tania Uli for his prompt action in arresting the culprit within a very short period,” stated a release from APWWS, Ziro branch.