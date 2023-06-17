Workshop on preparing biodiversity plan

YUPIA, 16 Jun: A district-level consultative workshop for preparing the Arunachal Pradesh State Biodiversity Strategy and Action Plan (SBSAP) was held here in Papum Pare district on Friday.

The multisectoral consultative meeting, which saw the participation of PRI members, government officials, and members of NGOs and SHGs, was aimed at seeking inputs for preparing the state action plan for conserving nature, promoting sustainable use of nature, and adopting sustainable development pathways.

Addressing the participants, Deputy Commissioner Cheechung Chukhu suggested seeking inputs from the people at the grassroots level for framing the SBSAP, saying that “it is the livelihood of the people at the last mile which is affected most by conservation plans and programmes,” and added that “a middle pathway needs to be worked out to balance conservation and livelihood activities.”

He called for “denouncing the lackadaisical attitude towards deforestation” and urged all to help maintain the state’s green cover.

WWF-India senior programme officer Ranju Dodum highlighted the importance of biodiversity conservation in Arunachal Pradesh and the role of the SBSAP in ensuring sustainable development and protection of flora and fauna in the region.

He informed that similar workshops are being conducted in all the districts to obtain inputs from all the stakeholders before finalising the SBSAP.

District Agriculture Officer Maze Peil advocated “promoting and conserving indigenous germplasm, government support for land terracing to discourage jhum cultivation, and installation of fish ladders in the dams to replenish fish from downstream to upstream.”

ArSRLM Doimukh BMM Liamkham Afi suggested adopting “endangered animals, plants, birds, butterflies, etc, as mascots for each district,” and added that the Hoolock gibbon, which had been endangered, “has been protected and multiplied after it was declared as the state animal in Tirap district.”

ZPC Nabam Yakum, Sangdupota ZPM Tok Hina, DPDO Bengia Yakar, ArSRLM BMMs Takhe Ampi, Techi Nadam and Gyamar Kampung, DHO Tobom Bam, DVO Dr Monya Kato Jini, and Research Officer Dr Bamin Yakha also presented their views.

They raised concern over the lack of awareness with regard to conservation activities and funds; the need for marketing linkages and employment generation; the need to protect local wildlife such as mithuns and local fishes; and the need to protect the natural drinking water sources.

The matter of constituting biodiversity committees/boards at the gram panchayat level was also discussed during the meeting, and the DPDO was asked to expedite the formation of such a committee, “for onward submission to the state government.” (DIPRO)