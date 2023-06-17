Rural mart set up in Lumla

LUMLA, 16 Jun: The Arunachal State Rural Livelihoods Mission (ArSRLM) has set up a rural mart, named Diki Choiling, here in Tawang district, with support from the National Bank for Agriculture & Rural Development (NABARD).

“This initiative aims to empower rural women and enhance their financial independence by fostering capacity building and marketing opportunities,” the NABARD informed in a release on Friday.

During the inauguration of the rural mart, NABARD DDM Talung Taloh emphasised the importance of empowering rural women through outcome-based interventions.

“The NABARD is committed to reaching the un-reached and ensuring financial independence for rural communities,” Taloh said.

The rural mart – the result of a collaborative effort of the NABARD, the ArSRLM and local SHGs – showcases a wide range of products, including handloom, textiles, handicrafts, processed food items, millet-based cuisine, and more.

“Approximately 25 SHGs have contributed their unique products to the mart, highlighting the rich cultural heritage and craftsmanship of the region,” the NABARD said.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by, among others, the Lumla ADC, the Bomdila (West Kameng) ArSRLM DMMU, and the SSB commandant.