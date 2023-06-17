Residents repair hanging bridge

[ Karda Natam ]

DAPORIJO, 16 Jun: The residents of Sigin Colony, under the initiative of Libasi organisation, repaired the hanging bridge over the Sigin river here, which was in a pathetic condition for the last several months.

The bridge, connecting Daporijo town to Sigin Colony, Lidu Colony, Singhik Colony, and several other colonies, had been completely destroyed due to incessant rain over the weeks, and had become a hurdle for its users, particularly school students.

The colony’s residents also contributed materials and logistic support in repairing the bridge.