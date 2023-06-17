Trg of master trainers conducted

ITANAGAR, 16 Jun: A five-day comprehensive training programme, covering all aspects of election, including EVM management system, counting and declaration of results, was conducted for the state-level master trainers at the Nirvachan Bhavan here from 12 to 16 June.

It also covered qualification and disqualification of candidates, nomination, scrutiny of nomination, withdrawal and allotment of symbol, district election management plan, vulnerable mapping, polling party and poll day arrangements, model code of conduct, expenditure monitoring, amendments of election acts and rules, modifications in few forms of revision and SSR, 2024, SVEEP, ERONET and IT applications, EVM and VVPAT and postal ballots.

Interacting with the participants, Chief Electoral Officer Padmini Singla urged the trainees to “make maximum use of the training and clear all your doubts from the resource persons, so that you can further impart effective training to all the district-level master trainers and assembly-level master trainers of the state.”

Joint Chief Electoral Officer Liken Koyu said that the officials must be suitably trained to ensure free, fair, error-free, and credible elections.

A quiz competition covering all the training topics was also held, and prizes were given to the winning participants.

Certificates of participation were given to all the participants.

Thirty-three state-level master trainers from 22 election districts and the CEOs’ office attended the training. They will further be trained at the India International Institute of Democracy and Election Management in Delhi from 19-22 June.