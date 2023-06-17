Union seeks release of persons arrested over firing incident

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 16 Jun: The All Arunachal Border Students Union (AABSU) on Friday sought early release of the persons arrested in connection with the 5 June firing incident in Torajan, in which two people from Assam died.

In a press conference here, the AABSU claimed that the arrested persons from Arunachal are innocent and are being victimised.

“After the incident, Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti secretary Durga Bora lodged an FIR against the innocent public of Torajan and Siloni villages, leading to the arrest of five persons,” the union said.

It demanded that Bora be arrested instead, terming him “the mastermind behind the boundary-related violence that led to the death of the two persons.”

“He provoked and instigated the people from Assam to grab land and created disharmony along the border villages in Torajan,” the union alleged.

AABSU interim president Tarh Tagung informed that the union has filed an FIR against Bora at the Likabali police station for his alleged role in the firing incident.

The union said that conflict in Torajan began on 2 July, 2021,when people of Assam destroyed WRD fencing and burnt down a hut in a paddy field on 23 May, 2023. “They illegally built a temple in the WRC field owned by a native Arunachalee of Torajan village, which was later dismantled by the Dhemaji (Assam) district administration,” it said.

“It clearly implies that the land belongs to Arunachal; else, why would Assam administration dismantle the illegal structure?” said Tagung.

“The people of neighbouring villages like Kechakatani, Panbari and Moying in Assam and the people of Torajan in Kangku circle of Lower Siang district have been living in harmony for decades. They have no conflict. The conflict is being created by outsiders like Durga Bora, whose village is 20 kilometres away from the boundary,” the interim president added.

The union has in a representation requested the state government to “reverify the regional committee until the people of the area are satisfied.”

It further stated that the people of Kangku do not approve of the “looping system done in the area.”