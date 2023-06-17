PTA takes major decisions

NGOPOK, 16 Jun: The Parents Teachers Association (PTA) of the government upper primary school (GUPS) here in East Siang district has decided that a student must have a minimum of 75 percent attendance to qualify to sit for exams.

The decision was arrived at during a PTA meeting held here on Friday.

Other decisions taken during the meeting were: giving daily home assignment; ban on use of mobile phones by students in the school campus; maintenance of teachers’ diaries to record students’ behaviour; and imposition of fine and punishment, including rustication, for irregularities in class.

GUPS Head Teacher Migom Damin appealed to the parents to “cooperate in the welfare activities of the school,” while PRT Sobi Pertin said that “the progress of the students depends on joint efforts by the parents and teachers.”

The meeting’s chairman, Odang Tayeng, urged the teachers, students and parents to “comply with the rules and regulations framed by the School Management Committee for further improvement of the students of the GUPS.”

Mebo BEO Litem Perme said that “students spend only 5-6 hours out of 24 hours a day in school and 18 hours at home, and the onus is on the parents to look after their ward during the 18 hours.”

Eighty parents, besides the GPC, SMC members and village elders attended the meeting, the school informed in a release.