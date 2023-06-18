Activities under janbhagidari organised

ZIRO, 17 Jun: Various activities were conducted by the Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) here in Lower Subansiri district as part of the janbhagidari initiative under the G20 programme.

The teachers of KV Ziro were shown a short film on the need to strengthen foundational literacy and numeracy (FLN) in Grades 1-3. Apart from this, the students and teachers took part in activities like prabhat pheri, rangoli making, poster making, quiz competition, and wall painting.

On 15 June, a district-level virtual workshop was organised at the school, which was presided over by Lower Subansiri DC Bamin Nime and attended by VKV Ziro Principal Anand Dutta and KV Ziro Principal Wawatshi Kri.

The DC encouraged the teachers to work with sincerity and dedication to achieve the aims of NEP-2020 and FLN.