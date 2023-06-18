Ginger price hits record rise in E/Siang

[ Litem Eshi Ori ]

PASIGHAT, 17 Jun: The price of ginger has jumped three-fold and is being sold at Rs 120 per kg this season in East Siang district.

Local farmers say that the rise in the price of ginger has been catalysed by “increased demands from outside the state.”

The price had reached a record high of Rs 40 per kg two years ago, before coming down to Rs 30 per kg last year. The price of ginger varies from village to village, and many farmers have been compensated for the loss they faced last year due to the falling price.

Moli, Detak, Rayang, Ngorlung, Ayeng, Mebo, Ngopok, Motum, Sisen Debing, Depi, Depi and Pangin-Boleng areas are the largest producers of ginger in the district.

The price of ginger varies with the season. During the off season – May to July – the price reaches the highest point, but drops to the year’s lowest during the harvesting season: November to January.

Many traders from Assam visit the villages in East Siang to purchase ginger. Ginger is exported to Dibrugarh, Dhemaji, Barpeta, Silapathar, and Guwahati in Assam.

With the rising demand for ginger, traders are also making advance booking with the farmers.

The farmers of Debing village say that the price of ginger is expected to cross Rs 150 per kg this year.

Farmwoman Olik Dai informed that she has already sold 10 tonnes of ginger so far, and the demand is likely to increase in the coming days.