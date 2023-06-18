Lack of responsiveness towards media raises transparency, accountability issues

[ Samshum Changmi ]

CHANGLANG, 17 Jun: Recently, concerns have surfaced over the negligence of some government officials with regard to media correspondence in Changlang district.

The issue, brought to light by media outlets who value transparency and accountability, highlights the need to address the matter promptly for the betterment of the community.

Over the past months, numerous instances have been observed where government officials have demonstrated a lack of attentiveness and professionalism in responding to media enquiries and providing necessary information. This neglect has raised concern over the principles of open governance and hindered effective communication between the public and their elected representatives.

This negligence has resulted in incomplete or delayed responses to crucial questions raised by the media, leaving the public misinformed or unaware of vital matters affecting the district. The erosion of trust in the local government and the deprivation of citizens’ right to be well-informed and participate in civic affairs are alarming outcomes of this negligence.

While government officials undoubtedly face demanding schedules and various challenges, it is imperative that they prioritise media correspondence to ensure transparency, accountability, and public engagement.

By neglecting their responsibilities in this regard, they inadvertently hinder the democratic process and obstruct the public’s access to reliable information.

The media correspondents have sought the district administration’s intervention in the issue, and proposed measures such as conducting training sessions to enhance the government officials’ understanding of media relations; establishing clear guidelines for handling media inquiries; emphasising transparent communication; and implementing a performance monitoring and evaluation system to ensure accountability.

By implementing these measures, the district administration can foster a culture of effective and responsible media correspondence, thereby strengthening the bond between the administration and the citizens it serves. The goal is to create a more transparent and accountable local government that actively engages with the community.

The Eastern Today News Network has requested for a comprehensive list of contact persons in the government departments to facilitate efficient and prompt communication between the citizens and the departments.

The district administration has also been requested to take these concerns seriously and work diligently towards resolving the matter. Addressing this issue will not only restore public trust but also pave the way for a more informed and engaged community. (Samshum Changmi is Chief Editor, Eastern Today News Network.)