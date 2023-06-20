Cattle with lumpy skin disease vaccinated

JOLLY, 19 Jun: Cattle suffering from lumpy skin disease were vaccinated, and preventive medicines were distributed among livestock owners during a veterinary camp organised by Seijosa-based Pakke-Kessang ArSRLM block mission unit, in collaboration with the animal husbandry & veterinary department, in Jolly village on Monday.

The camp was attended by livestock owners, panchayat leaders, and members of women SHGs of Jolly and nearby villages.

Veterinary Officer Dr H Nakang apprised the participants of the standard operating procedures in preventing the spread of the viral infection. She advised the livestock owners to “keep the animals indoors and maintain proper hygiene to curb the spread of the infectious virus.”